Suski gets 5-year extension to lead Middletown schools

Published Date Written by Eric Wise

Lori Suski will lead Middletown Area School District for another five years, as the school board voted Monday, Oct. 24, to extend her contract through June 2022.





Suski, who was appointed assistant superintendent in 2007, has served as superintendent since July 2012, when she replaced Richard Weinstein upon his retirement. She was the principal at Kunkel Elementary School for seven years.





Suski’s new contract allows for salary increases of 1.5 to 3.5 percent annually, in addition to a bonus at the discretion of the board, 20 vacation days, 12 sick days and three personal days a year.





Suski is paid a salary of $144,831, and the board approved a $3,000 bonus for her in November 2015.





Newton Davis, president of the school board, congratulated Suski for the extension, and the board gave her a round of applause and had Suski shake their hands, an honor often reserved for students of the month or otherwise being honored by the board.





