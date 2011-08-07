Landscaping fund set up to help beautify Middletown

Published Date Written by Dan Miller

Press And Journal Photo by Eric Wise -- A fund to account for donations and sponsorship support from businesses and individuals toward landscaping improvements at the square in Middletown has been created by borough council.

Several businesses have lent their support to make the square at Union and Main streets look better.

Four businesses have sponsored landscaping improvements in one of each of the four pods that are on the four corners of the square.

The businesses were identified by Middletown Councilor Anne Einhorn as the Press And Journal, McNees Wallace & Nurick, Pennsylvania Properties, and IEC, an electrical contracting company in Middletown owned by Ian Reddinger, a borough councilor.

The business sponsors enabled the borough to buy mulch, plants and other materials instead of having to use tax dollars, said Einhorn, who said she had approached each of the businesses.

The labor involved in the improvements was donated by Thompson’s Lawn Care, a landscaping business in Londonderry Township, Einhorn said.

In return, signs will be put up at the square acknowledging the role of the businesses in making the improvements happen, Einhorn said.

“It looks good when people drive through, and that’s a start,” Einhorn told the Press And Journal on Oct. 21.

In hopes of attracting more sponsorship activities like these — from businesses as well as individuals — borough council at Einhorn’s urging on Oct. 18 created a new “square landscaping fund.”

Borough resident Robert Hauser suggested the fund be not just for the square, but expanded to attract sponsors to help spruce up and decorate other public areas of the town.

Einhorn said she is open to that idea.

Down the road, she’d like to see community gardens and landscaping in some areas of Middletown that aren’t as visible as the square, but where the improvements “would make a difference to the people that live there.” This could be part of the borough’s overall anti-blight effort, she said.

If you are a business or individual interested in sponsoring improvements at the square and elsewhere, contact Einhorn at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , or call her at 717-512-6468.