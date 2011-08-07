Dickerson development plan hearing to continue

Published Date Written by Eric Wise

Two neighbors who initially supported Lee Dickerson’s plans to build a restaurant, stores, an office building and a hotel along North Union Street now oppose the project.

A hearing before Lower Swatara Township’s three-member zoning board about whether to approve Dickerson’s application for two variances that would allow him to develop a small part of his family farm will continue Monday, Oct. 31. Testimony on Wednesday, Sept. 28, lasted for more than three hours, following sessions of similar length on July 14 and Sept. 8.

Dickerson has requested a variance that would allow the commercial development of the 15.5-acre site and a second variance that would permit coverage of a larger area with impervious surfaces, areas that do not absorb water, than allowed on the land in its current usage as residential suburban. That allows the construction of parking lots.

Dickerson has argued that the property he wants to develop is not suitable for residential use any longer, mainly because of the noise from the highway and the industrial use of land on the other side of Route 283 at the FedEx facility.

Testimony on Sept. 28 focused on traffic changes that the development might cause, standards for sight distances of vehicles entering and exiting a property, and industrial development and residential development coexist.

Several residents who joined as an affected party will make statements to the board Oct. 31.

Changing his mind

Joseph Hoover, who owns 13 acres that adjoin the Dickerson property, is one of the residents who named themselves as a party to the variance application and likely will speak out against it as the hearing continues.

“I am definitely opposed to it,” Hoover told the Press And Journal. “I don’t really want a hotel, two restaurants and an office building by my house.”

“The more I think about it, the less I think of it,” Hoover said. He called the Dickerson property a “buffer” area that blocks his home and his rentals from the worst of the noise and light problems associated with living near the highway and the industrial areas.

Hoover admits that he favored Dickerson’s plans last year, when he thought there was a chance he could join the development.

“We would like to move,” he said. “Last fall there was talk about including the rest of us.”

But Hoover said he cannot sell his house now, and he does not think he will ever be able to sell the property for commercial use.

The current situation of the houses near Dickerson and Hoover’s properties may lower property values and make it a less desirable place to live, Hoover said.

“I am tired of living within 1,000 feet of six abandoned homes,” he said. Complaints to the township about these properties have not solved the problems, Hoover said.

Dickerson said his plans would remove several blighted buildings, including four unoccupied homes that are owned by Thomas Steele, from the area. The application includes two properties owned by the Dickerson family, Steele’s property and the property of the Korb family.

Ann Korb testified on behalf of the variance during first night of testimony.

Dickerson applied for the variances after he withdrew his application for rezoning the properties.

The Lower Swatara Planning Commission recommended the change in zoning following a 3-1 vote during its Dec. 17, 2015, meeting.

After speaking in favor of Dickerson during the Dec. 17, Hoover wrote to the township in support of Dickerson’s commercial use of the property in January.

“I don’t feel this area south from Route 283 is a residentially functional, residential zone,” his letter states.

Hoover confirmed Dickerson’s statements that on-lot sewage management has polluted the area. Steele also said during the hearing that his four homes have septic-related problems that cannot be easily remedied due to their proximity and the limited lot size.

“If you tear them all down and built a new home, you have no place for a septic,” Lee Dickerson said of Steele’s property.

Dickerson testified again Sept. 28, repeating his assertions that the area desperately needs public sewer and water, which has not been provided with the township. He said he has done testing on his property to see about placing on-lot sewage disposal, and it fails.

“The soil is not good,” he said.

He said recently he has had an excavator dig on the property only to find inadequate topsoil, which would fail a probe test, negating the need for a percolation test.

“It’s not rocket science,” Dickerson said.

“My well water is polluted and has been checked and has traces of fecal matter and bacteria in it,” Hoover wrote. “I had to install a water filter and sophisticated water purification system.”

“He misled us”

Timothy and Sherry Santoro signed multiple letters in support of Dickerson’s quest for commercial use of his (and neighboring) properties.

“They dropped out right before the June hearing,” Dickerson said.

At that point, Dickerson had to have new plans for the project drawn.

Sherry Santoro has spoken out against Dickerson’s project, saying she plans to continue enjoying her home in its current setting. She disputed the notion that problems with on-lot sewage disposal and dilapidated buildings have reduced neighborhood property values.

“He misled us,” Santoro said, referring to Dickerson’s plan for a hotel and office building at the site. “We were not shown any papers except the cover page (of the zoning application).”

During the current process, Dickerson must prove the need for a variance by showing a hardship for its use in its current zoning. The Santoros did not proceed to the zoning hearing with Steele, who testified that he has four houses with two failing septic systems on a one-acre lot that he cannot use or sell.

“There is no hardship for us,” Santoro said. “That’s why we couldn’t go on with this.”

Opponents up next

Zoning chairman Randall C. Breon said affected parties will make their statements Oct. 31. Both sides then will make closing statements and the hearing and its record will be closed, Breon said.

The board will then entertain a public comment period.

The board is then permitted to deliberate in private, and it will return to vote in public during a separate meeting.

Dickerson acknowledged that some people have attended the zoning hearing to condemn his plans, a group that fought against warehouses and other development in Lower Swatara.

“The group is designed to fight warehouses and now they are fighting everything,” Dickerson said.

Commercial development will bring additional revenue to the school district and township while also bringing public water and sewer to the area, Dickerson said.

In an estimation presented in 2015, the property could yield $300,000 in school taxes and $58,000 in township real estate taxes, an increase over the present $13,764 in school taxes and $2,660 in township taxes.

Dickerson said he would like to get the process moving to get some answers.

“I am the guy who pays for the mistakes and unfairness,” he said. “I did Twelve Oaks for less headaches than this.”