Blue Raiders boys soccer wins twice, makes playoffs

Photo by Debbie Spear -- The Middletown boys soccer team celebrates its big win vs. Bishop McDevitt, clinching their playoff birth.

By Mitch Spear

For the Press And Journal

The Blue Raiders boys soccer team won two games last week to enter the District 3 playoffs seeded No. 8.



The Raiders (12-6) started their playoff push against divisional foe Trinity, seeded No. 9, on Tuesday night at home at 6:30 p.m. Trinity and Middletown split their regular season games this year, setting up a rubber match. The winner gets rewarded by playing top ranked and undefeated Tulpehocken (18-0) on Saturday, Oct. 29 for the District III quarterfinals.

Middletown 7,

James Buchanan 3



Middletown got off to a fast start Monday, Oct. 17, with two chances within the first three minutes of the game. However, it was not until a nice sequence of passes that started from the midfield that the Blue Raiders scored. Jacob Spear found Connor Golden making the run up the right flank that was neatly crossed back to David Alcock, standing square of goal frame. Alcock finished well to get the Raiders on the board to lead 1-0.



The Rockets tied it up, but minutes later, the Raiders pulled ahead once again with a ball placed near post from Griffin Meyer after working through the rocket defense. It didn’t take long for the Rockets to pull even once again, however, when Isaac Schenton found some room to look up and strike from about 35 yards out, placing the ball in the bottom right corner to tie it at 2.



The 3-2 advantage came from the work of Tyler Clingan, who was fouled in the box. The pursuing penalty kick was taken by Connor Gambini who waited patiently until Sean Martin dove to his left, while Gambini shot the ball in the newly vacated area in center of the goal.



The next score came from Thomas Einolf shooting far post after receiving a nice service ball from Donovan Brady. Middletown extended their lead to a 5-2 count when Ian Guckavan found a seam in the Rockets defense and made a nicely timed run to get beyond their trap. Beating the trap, Guckavan neatly finished the one on one versus the goalie coming off his line.





The second half resulted in two more goals, one from each team. The Rockets’ pulled back within three, compliments of Schenton’s hat trick, who played a terrific contest. The game ended 7-3 when Spear received the ball at the corner of the 18 as a result of Conner Golden’s high press. Spear after receiving the ball dribbled directly to the near post and shot the ball far post.

Middletown keeper Thomas Lee had 6 saves.

Middletown 3,

Bishop McDevitt 2



The Raiders finished the regular season at home against the Crusaders of Bishop McDevitt on Wednesday night. A win would likely mean hosting a first round playoff game. With a loss,; they would either start the playoffs on the road or potentially run the dangers of missing district playoffs.

Fortunately for the Raiders, they started strong and were able to tally first. The goal was the result of a service ball from Spear to Blake Gill who found a little room between two Crusader defenders. Gill struck the ball well far post giving Middletown the early one goal advantage.



The advantage held throughout the first half, despite several good chances from both teams. The Crusaders pulled even, but minutes later, the Crusaders took the lead when Nick Minnich buried the attempt, giving the Crusaders the goal advantage.



The deficit just seemed to make the Raiders work harder and press higher. The efforts paid off quickly with the Raiders drawling even when Conner Golden whipped in a pretty ball to the head of Nate Nelson timing his run far post. Nelson’s header evened the score and energized the crowd and the Blue Raiders.



The Raiders got the game-winner when Conner Golden pressured the left defensive back and Gabe Keller in goal came off his line to challenge for the ball. Golden was able to side step the defender and get a slight touch of the ball off the outside of his foot that redirected the ball’s trajectory around the charging Keller. The spinning ball was slowed, but had enough pace to beat the Crusader defense running back to attempt a clear on the ball heading towards the empty net to make it 3-2, Raiders.

Junior varsity



The junior varsity ended the season with a record of 12-2-2.



In their last game, vs. Bishop McDevitt, the Raiders scored first when an elevated cross from Billy Cleland glanced off the head of a Crusader defender and to the head of Clayton Wagner who guided the ball far post for the Raider 1-0 lead.



In the second half, with less than 14 minutes remaining Dane Ebersole stood tall and made a terrific save by pushing what seemed to be for certain a Crusaders goal just over the net.



Minutes later, the Raiders doubled their lead when Ben Knisely made a nice pass to Griffin Meyer, who volleyed the bouncing ball from about 20 yards out over the keeper’s head to his right and just under the crossbar. The Crusaders eventually broke onto the scorecard, when a nice cross from Nick Minnich found the head of Mitchell Ward and was sent back across the goal mouth for the 2-1 final.